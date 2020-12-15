Three-year-old girl feared raped in Greek migrant camp
The girl was found semi-conscious and bleeding in a lavatory in the camp
Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos are investigating the suspected rape of a three-year-old Afghan girl in a migrant camp, a migration ministry source said on Tuesday.
The girl was found semi-conscious and bleeding in a lavatory in the camp of Kara Tepe late on Monday, the source told AFP.
“Camp doctors have confirmed” the incident, the official said.
A forensic inspection is required to determine the girl’s condition.
The site housing more than 7,300 people was hastily erected in September after a fire gutted the camp of Moria, Europe’s largest.
The tent camp was flooded this week after several days of rain, despite drainage work carried out in the makeshift facility in October.
“So many tents are wet and there is not any dry place to go... We are afraid so many people will get very sick now,” a group of camp migrant volunteers said in a Facebook post Sunday.
The European Commission earlier this month said it had agreed with Greek authorities and EU agencies to establish a “new, up-to-standard reception centre” on Lesbos by September 2021.
-
Rest of Asia
Senior Indian Navy officer dies due to Covid-19
Vice Admiral Srikant was Indian Navy’s senior-most submariner READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key...
The new variant includes a genetic mutation in the "spike" protein,... READ MORE
-
Europe
Toddler feared raped in Greek migrant camp
The girl was found semi-conscious and bleeding in a lavatory in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore to allow business travel...
There are strict conditions, however, for those wishing to visit the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai