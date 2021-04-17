Europe
Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault at Windsor Castle

AFP/Windsor, United Kingdom
Filed on April 17, 2021 | Last updated on April 18, 2021 at 12.40 am
Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was interred in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday laid to rest her late husband, Prince Philip, in a royal funeral like no other, curtailed by coronavirus restrictions but reflecting his long life of military and public service.

Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, west of London, after a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests but watched by millions on television.





