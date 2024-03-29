Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Greece

US prosecutors say the hacking resulted in the compromise of work accounts, personal emails, online storage and call records of millions of Americans
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 has struck southern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which was also felt in the Greek capital and as far away as the southern island of Crete.
The quake struck Friday morning and was centred beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, about 120km south-southwest of the western city of Patras, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.
Greece lies in a highly seismically active region and earthquakes are common. The vast majority cause no injuries and little to no damage.
