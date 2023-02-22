London: Security alert at US embassy, staff evacuated after suspicious package found outside building

After over an hour of lockdown, investigators cleared the area and business operations resumed

US embassy in Grosvenor square in central London. Photo: AFP

By Agencies Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 3:51 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 3:54 PM

The US embassy in London said it was resuming normal operations after a security alert caused by a suspicious package outside the building on Wednesday.

"The U.S. Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy," the embassy's official Twitter account said.

The embassy was in a state of lockdown with those inside told to duck and move away from windows, the Daily Mail story posted online said. Staff were also evacuated.

Images shared on social media by staff stuck inside the embassy showed everyone had moved away from the window. Some sat on the floor, and others ducked under the tables. There were also children on the premises.

London's Metropolitan police said they have made been made aware of the alert. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ: