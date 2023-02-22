London: Security alert at US embassy, staff evacuated after suspicious package found outside building

Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The US embassy in London said it was resuming normal operations after a security alert caused by a suspicious package outside the building on Wednesday.
"The U.S. Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy," the embassy's official Twitter account said.
The embassy was in a state of lockdown with those inside told to duck and move away from windows, the Daily Mail story posted online said. Staff were also evacuated.
Images shared on social media by staff stuck inside the embassy showed everyone had moved away from the window. Some sat on the floor, and others ducked under the tables. There were also children on the premises.
London's Metropolitan police said they have made been made aware of the alert. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
