- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
London mayor Sadiq Khan retains India-born Rajesh Agrawal as deputy mayor
Shirley Rodrigues also keeps her job as the deputy mayor for environment and energy.
Sadiq Khan, who was re-elected mayor of London last week, on Tuesday retained India-born Rajesh Agrawal as the deputy mayor responsible for business in England's capital, besides others in his team that served in his first term in office.
I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity to serve Londoners for the second term as their Deputy Mayor for business.— Rajesh Agrawal (@RajeshAgrawal) May 11, 2021
London has been incredibly generous to me and I promise to continue giving my 100% to serve it. pic.twitter.com/rpkEySfgSY
An official statement said that Khan has made ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ his top priority for his second term in office and has vowed to do everything he can to put young Londoners at the heart of the capital’s recovery.
Born and raised in Indore, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Agrawal moved to London in 2001 with £200 (Dh1,038.42) in his pocket. As an entrepreneur, he founded two global businesses ---- RationalFX in 2005, and Xendpay in 2014 ---- both companies utilising technology to reduce the cost of international money transfer for businesses and individuals.
Agrawal was first appointed in the role in 2016 and has since driven the business and economic brief from London’s City Hall through the crisis caused by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also engaged with Indian interlocutors to increase UK-India trade.
Khan has also retained Shirley Rodrigues as the deputy mayor for environment and energy. Rodrigues was born in the Kenyan capital Nairobi and her family has roots in the villages of Siolim and Aldona in the coastal Indian state of Goa. The family migrated to Britain in 1967.
Khan said: “I am delighted to announce these key appointments to my top team. I look forward to working with them to deliver a better and brighter future for everyone who calls this amazing, diverse city home”.
“I pledge to use this second term to do everything I can to build the bridges that bring us closer together and I will work tirelessly throughout the next three years with my team to deliver for all Londoners,” he added.
-
Europe
London mayor Sadiq Khan retains India-born Rajesh ...
Shirley Rodrigues also keeps her job as the deputy mayor for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in...
In the Gulf region, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have urged Muslims to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspensions: Residents cancel,...
Many drop Eid plans due to uncertainty on when flights would resume. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted ...
UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to mark the occasion. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE