UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Knife attack wounds three people in Paris, police say

Two of the victims suffered light wounds while the third was more seriously hurt but was not in a life-threatening situation

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
AFP Photo
AFP Photo

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 2:50 PM

Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 2:51 PM

A knife attack early on Saturday in the Gare de Lyon rail station in Paris left three people wounded, police said.

They said they had arrested the suspected attacker.

Two of the victims suffered light wounds while the third was more seriously hurt but was not in a life-threatening situation, police added.

The suspected assailant's motive was not immediately clear.

France has suffered a series of militant attacks over the past decade, but also occasional assaults by people with mental disorders.

Le Figaro newspaper said the attacker at Gare de Lyon on Saturday morning was from Mali and carried an Italian driving licence, citing an anonymous police source. It was not immediately possible to confirm this report.

ALSO READ:


More news from World