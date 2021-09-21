Germans shocked over killing of cashier after Covid mask row
The killing took place a week before a federal election in which the far-right AfD has tried to woo voters with an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine campaign
German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old petrol station worker after an argument about a face mask and said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated.
The killing on Saturday evening in the western town of Idar-Oberstein has hit the national headlines as it is one of the only such cases linked to Covid-19 restrictions.
Prosecutors have said that the petrol station cashier had asked a 49-year old man who wanted to buy beverage to comply with the rules and put on a mask.
The customer refused and left but returned later wearing a mask which he pulled down when he approached the cashier who again referred to the rules.
“Then the perpetrator pulled a revolver and shot the cashier in the head from the front. The victim fell to the floor and was immediately dead,” prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann told reporters.
The suspect later gave himself up at a police station, saying the coronavirus measures were causing him stress, said Furhmann. He is being detained.
The killing took place a week before a federal election in which the far-right AfD has tried to woo voters with an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine campaign. The party, on around 11 per cent in polls, harbours many coronavirus deniers.
On Tuesday, politicians responded to messages circulating on social media from far-right groups and so-called ‘Querdenker’ (lateral thinkers) who deny the coronavirus which showed sympathy towards the killer.
“The hate and incitement coming from these people who can’t be taught divides our community and kills people. They have no place in our society,” tweeted Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who said Querdenker were celebrating the killing.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said it was disgusting how the killing had been misused to fuel hatred.
“The state must counter the radicalisation of coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence with all possible means,” she said.
-
Europe
Germans shocked over killing of cashier after...
The killing took place a week before a federal election in which the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine mayor Isko Moreno, a former actor, to...
Health advocate Willie Ong will reportedly be his running mate. READ MORE
-
Europe
UK police arrest man over theft of Mary Queen of...
Several other historic treasures including coronation cups as well as ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian PM Modi to leave for US tomorrow, hold...
This will be Modi's first visit abroad, beyond the neighbourhood,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai economy set to grow by 3.4% in 2022: Sheikh ...
In 2021, the economy is set to grow by 3.1 per cent, the Crown Prince ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Flu or Covid-19? Watch out for these symptoms
Vaccinations are important to stay protected against both. READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat gets UAE golden visa for...
The philanthropist and businessman arrived in Dubai in 1993 with just ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Official Expo 2020 Dubai song launched
The song celebrates the UAE and power of collaboration. READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
29 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies