‘French Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper to protest against pension law

Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
A free climber known as the “French Spiderman” scaled a 38-storey skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday to demonstrate his support for protesters angry about a pension law that will delay the age at which people can retire in France.
Alain Robert, 60, climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands and a pair of climbing shoes.
"I'm here to show my support for those who oppose the pension reform," he told Reuters before starting his ascent of the 150-metre skyscrapper in Paris’ La Defense business district.
“I’m here to tell (President) Emmanuel Macron to come back down to earth ... by climbing with no safety net.”
Robert said the pension reform, which Macron signed into law at the weekend after months of street protests, meant that, combined with a loss of income due to the Covid pandemic, he would have to keep on working, and climbing, for longer.
Under the reform, the French retirement age will gradually rise to 64 from 62.
Robert has scaled more than 150 towering structures worldwide, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa — the world's tallest building — the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.
Rise in both passenger and freight revenue enabled state-run company to post 25% higher revenues, while investments into electrification and track and train modernisation increased exponentially
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year