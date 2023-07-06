France set to allow police to spy through phones

Researchers are continuing to investigate how semaglutide works, how it may influence aspects of the brain like food noise and the potential it has for other uses, like treating addiction
French police should be able to spy on suspects by remotely activating the camera, microphone and GPS of their phones and other devices, lawmakers agreed late Wednesday.
Part of a wider justice reform bill, the spying provision has been attacked by the left and rights defenders as an authoritarian snoopers' charter, though Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti insists it would affect only "dozens of cases a year".
Covering laptops, cars and other connected objects as well as phones, the measure would allow geolocation of suspects in crimes punishable by at least five years' jail.
Devices could also be remotely activated to record sound and images of people suspected of terror offenses, as well as delinquency and organised crime.
The provisions "raise serious concerns over infringements of fundamental liberties," digital rights group La Quadrature du Net wrote in a May statement.
It cited the "right to security, right to a private life and to private correspondence" and "the right to come and go freely", calling the proposal part of a "slide into heavy-handed security".
During debate on Wednesday, MPs in President Emmanuel Macron's camp inserted an amendment limiting the use of remote spying to "when justified by the nature and seriousness of the crime" and "for a strictly proportional duration".
Any use of the provision must be approved by a judge, while the total duration of the surveillance cannot exceed six months.
And sensitive professions including doctors, journalists, lawyers, judges and MPs would not be legitimate targets.
"We're far away from the totalitarianism of '1984'," George Orwell's novel about a society under total surveillance, Dupond-Moretti said.
"People's lives will be saved" by the law, he added.
The contested measure, part of an article containing several other provisions, was voted through by National Assembly members as a wider justice overhaul bill making its way through parliament.
Researchers are continuing to investigate how semaglutide works, how it may influence aspects of the brain like food noise and the potential it has for other uses, like treating addiction
President Joe Biden condemned the violence and renewed his calls to tighten America's lax gun laws
In a clip uploaded on Instagram, a man first shows a chat with his friend where he wishes him happy birthday and then zooms into the special cake after it is baked
She was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date when she suffered the aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury
Excessive swampiness can be an inconvenience, especially in the summer, but several treatments are available
A new generation of chatbots doesn’t have many of the guardrails put in place by companies like Google and OpenAI, presenting new possibilities — and risks
Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men for events that date from 2001 to 2013
Ministry of Commerce and China Customs says exports of gallium and germanium will require a licence from August 1