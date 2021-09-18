France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
Decision was made due to the exceptional seriousness of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and US
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday evening that France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia in a backlash over a submarine deal.
Le Drian said in a statement that the decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.
He said the cancellation by Australia of a big contract to buy French conventional submarines in favor of nuclear-powered subs built with US technology is “unacceptable behavior.”
Earlier on Friday, a top French diplomat spoke of a “crisis” in relations with the US after Paris learned, just before the public announcement, that Australia was scrapping a big purchase of French conventional submarines in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology.
The diplomat, who spoke anonymously in line with customary government practice, said that for Paris “this is a strategic question concerning the very nature of the relationship between Europe and the United States about the Indo-Pacific strategy.”
He would not speculate on the effects the situation would have on France's relationship with the U.S. “There’s a crisis,” he stressed.
French President Emmanuel Macron has not commented on the issue since President Joe Biden’s announcement of a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain, leading France to lose a nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel-electric submarines.
France has pushed for several years for a European strategy for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the region stretching from India and China to Japan and New Zealand. The EU unveiled this week its plan for the Indo-Pacific.
The French diplomat said Friday that Macron received a letter from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday morning announcing the decision to cancel the submarine deal.
French officials then decided to reach out to the U.S. administration "to ask what was going on," he said. He added that discussions with Washington took place just two to three hours before Biden's public announcement.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday expressed “total incomprehension” at the move and criticized both Australia and the U.S.
“It was really a stab in the back. We built a relationship of trust with Australia, and this trust was betrayed,” he said. “This is not done between allies.”
He also compared Biden's move to those of his predecessor, Donald Trump, under Trump’s “America First” doctrine.
Paris had raised the issue of the Indo-Pacific strategy during the June 25 visit to Paris of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing the importance of its submarine program with Australia, the diplomat said.
“We said that is was for us a very important and critical component in our Indo-Pacific strategy,” he said. Blinken met with Macron during the visit.
The French diplomat said Australia never mentioned to France before its will to shift to nuclear-powered submarines, including during a meeting between Macron and Morrison in Paris on June 15.
-
Europe
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over...
Decision was made due to the exceptional seriousness of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: FDA rejects widespread Pfizer booster...
Many of the experts who voted no expressed concerns about the risk of ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pentagon calls deadly Kabul strike an error
For days after the August 29 strike, Pentagon officials asserted that ... READ MORE
-
Americas
SpaceX first private crew motivates kids with...
The four tourists — two contest winners, a hospital worker and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: FDA rejects widespread Pfizer booster...
Many of the experts who voted no expressed concerns about the risk of ... READ MORE
-
Europe
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over...
Decision was made due to the exceptional seriousness of the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE participates in Abraham Accords anniversary
UAE represented in virtual meeting by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pentagon calls deadly Kabul strike an error
For days after the August 29 strike, Pentagon officials asserted that ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Cricket
Pakistan-New Zealand series postponed due to security concerns
17 September 2021
Cricket
England series in doubt as New Zealand call off Pakistan tour
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19