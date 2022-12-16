UAE

France: 10 killed due to fire at building near Lyon

Around 170 firefighters were onsite, battling the blaze that killed five children

Representative purposes only (File photo)
By Reuters

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 10:30 AM

Ten people, including five children, were killed — according to a provisional death toll — after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, said the local authority.

The local authority for the Lyon/Rhone region said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage. Around 170 firefighters were at the site.

