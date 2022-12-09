Football-pitch-size blaze erupts at shopping centre in Russia; arson suspected

Social media and other companies that rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, Snap and Gannett
Russian firefighters on Friday battled a fire of "7,000 square metres" that broke out overnight in a shopping centre in a Moscow suburb, emergency services said.
"In the Moscow region, firefighters are putting out a fire the size of 7,000 square metres," Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram. The fire broke out at the Mega Khimki shopping centre in the northern suburb of Khimki.
Emergency services were considering "arson" as a possible cause of the massive fire, as per Russian news agency reports.
"Deliberate acts, as in arson, is being considered," Interfax news agency quoted a source saying. Sputnik news agency also reported that arson was suspected as a cause for the blaze.
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot.
Mega Khimki, a large shopping and entertainment centre, is about 7km from Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. The fire is ongoing as of 9am local time (06.00 GMT).
