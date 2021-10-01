Explosive souvenir in rucksack prompts German airport alert
Specialists were able to safely remove the live ammunition and destroy it; man faces criminal charges.
A 28-year-old man in Germany faces a hefty bill after trying to catch a flight at Munich airport Thursday with a live mortar shell in his rucksack.
German news agency dpa reported Friday that the explosive device was discovered during a security check, prompting an immediate lockdown of parts of the airport.
The man told police that he had found the shell during a hiking trip in Switzerland and forgotten it was in his bag. Specialists were able to safely remove the live ammunition and destroy it.
The man is likely to face criminal charges for breaching aviation safety and explosives laws, and will have to pay for the cost of the police operation. It was unclear whether the operators of Munich airport, Germany’s second biggest, will also sue the man for damages, dpa reported.
-
Europe
Greta Thunberg leads climate march at youth...
Protest comes as UN leaders warn that "irreversible climate tipping... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India announces tests, 10-day...
In response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the UK. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Indo-Belarusian girl dazzles at...
Her rehearsals, that lasted for 2 months, often began at 4.30pm after ... READ MORE
-
Europe
Switzerland to set up a dedicated embassy to the...
Current arrangement "no longer allows all the work entailed" to bew... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
East and West meet, says Sheikh Mohammed as he...
UAE Vice-President among the first visitors to site as the world fair ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: Modi lauds UAE on successful...
Khaleej Times is bringing you all the action live from the venue... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Indo-Belarusian girl dazzles at...
Her rehearsals, that lasted for 2 months, often began at 4.30pm after ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm 'Shaheen' expected to hit...
NCM monitoring tropical situation, urges public to follow official... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
30 September 2021
News
India-UAE flights: One-way airfare soars to Dh2,000
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 looks like
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony