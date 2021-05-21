Europe
Burst pipeline causes 2,000 sq metre oil spill in Russia

Reuters/Moscow
Filed on May 21, 2021
No threat of oil spill entering any water bodies, area in Yamal peninsula sealed off


A burst pipeline on Russia's Yamal peninsula caused oil to be spilled across an area of up to 2,000 square metres, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying on Friday.

There was no threat of oil entering any water bodies and the area has been sealed off, the emergency services said.

Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz, which operates the pipeline, said a cleaning operation was under way. The company said it would investigate the incident to determine what caused the pipeline to lose pressure.




