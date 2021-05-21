- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Burst pipeline causes 2,000 sq metre oil spill in Russia
No threat of oil spill entering any water bodies, area in Yamal peninsula sealed off
A burst pipeline on Russia's Yamal peninsula caused oil to be spilled across an area of up to 2,000 square metres, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying on Friday.
There was no threat of oil entering any water bodies and the area has been sealed off, the emergency services said.
Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz, which operates the pipeline, said a cleaning operation was under way. The company said it would investigate the incident to determine what caused the pipeline to lose pressure.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Spain to lift restrictions on travellers from UK,...
UK restrictions still require travellers returning to Britain from... READ MORE
-
Europe
Boy swims from Morocco to Spain using empty...
Boy was one of 8,000 migrants who swam or climbed over a border fence ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New type of coronavirus originating in...
The new strain shared characteristics of other Covid known to have... READ MORE
-
News
Food security, energy drive UAE's ties with the...
The Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to focus on various... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,490 Covid cases, 1,451 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 241,630 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1,000 fine for overtaking on emergency lane
Abu Dhabi Police share video to spread awareness among motorists. READ MORE
-
MENA
Celebrations on Gaza streets, as ceasefire takes ...
US President Joe Biden welcomes truce that was brokered by Egypt. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid deaths three times higher than reported: WHO
Total deaths are at least 2-3 times higher than officially reported READ MORE