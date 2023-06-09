UAE

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

In a statement, he accused opponents of trying to drive him out

By AP

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 11:35 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 11:36 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he's quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.

Johnson quit after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

In a statement, he accused opponents of trying to drive him out.

Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.

