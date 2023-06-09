Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Small cameras, robotic arms and surgical instruments were inserted using small entry holes in the woman's lower belly
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he's quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Johnson quit after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government that breached pandemic lockdown rules.
In a statement, he accused opponents of trying to drive him out.
Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.
