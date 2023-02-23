EU: No US pressure in TikTok ban on staff phones

A European Commission spokesman said no United States pressure was involved in the decision to ask its employees to remove the Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from their corporate phones.
Asked about a possible future similar ban on China's popular WeChat messaging application, the spokesman said WeChat had not mentioned in these discussions.
Answering questions during the Commission's midday briefing, he also declined to detail how the Commission's technical services would implement and monitor the TikTok ban for its staff. (Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams).
