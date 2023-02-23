TikTok regrets 'misguided' ban on EU staff devices

Says move based on mistaken ideas about its platform

tiktok, microsoft, tech, trump

By AFP Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 3:31 PM

TikTok said Thursday that a decision by the European Commission to ban the video-sharing app on its staff's official devices was based on mistaken ideas about its platform.

"We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions," a spokesperson for the Chinese-owned company said, after the Commission cited data protection concerns.