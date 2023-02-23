TikTok regrets 'misguided' ban on EU staff devices

Age-old tradition is pitted against activists in a very British clash of classes
TikTok said Thursday that a decision by the European Commission to ban the video-sharing app on its staff's official devices was based on mistaken ideas about its platform.
"We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions," a spokesperson for the Chinese-owned company said, after the Commission cited data protection concerns.
Age-old tradition is pitted against activists in a very British clash of classes
The ban was imposed in November last year following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India
The recall came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been