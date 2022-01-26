Dozens of people missing after boat capsizes off Florida: US Coast Guard

The deadly incident at the entertainment venue in Sorong was still under investigation.
World18 hours ago
The US Coast Guard launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in a “suspected human smuggling venture”, it said on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard in Miami said it had received a report “from a good Samaritan” who rescued a man “clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet”.
The survivor said the boat had left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night but encountered rough weather and capsized.
“According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket,” the statement said.
“Coast Guard air and surface asset crews are actively searching for people in the water. This is a suspected human smuggling venture,” said the statement, which was posted on Twitter.
An image released by the Coast Guard shows the capsized vessel in the water with a man sitting on top of the hull.
Human smugglers are known to use the Bahamas, a group of islands lying near the Florida coast, as a jumping off point for getting people, many from other Caribbean countries such as Haiti, into the United States.
Bimini, the westernmost district of the Bahamas and its closest point to the mainland, is approximately 217 kilometres from Fort Pierce Inlet.
The deadly incident at the entertainment venue in Sorong was still under investigation.
World18 hours ago
Biden took office a year ago pledging to take a hard line on any disrespect among members of his administration.
World20 hours ago
Western diplomats have indicated they were hoping for a breakthrough over the next few weeks.
World20 hours ago
Mali’s military government says the Denmark special forces' deployment was undertaken without consent
World23 hours ago
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the US force of up to 8,500 is on heightened alert, but the troops are not yet being deployed
World1 day ago
The stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in Yaounde to watch Cameroon play Comoros.
World1 day ago
Monday's fatalities brought the death toll among protesters to at least 76 since the military takeover on October 25
World1 day ago
A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament
World1 day ago