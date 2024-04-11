Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
An artist who banned men from seeing her Australian museum exhibit said Thursday she was "saddened" by a court decision forcing her to admit "persons who do not identify as ladies".
Kirsha Kaechele set up the "Ladies Lounge" at Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), in part as a protest against discrimination and men's only social clubs, which existed for centuries virtually unchecked.
The lounge features a collection of antiquities and work by leading artists. A male visitor launched a discrimination case last year after being denied entry to the lounge.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
A court this week agreed that because he had paid the $23 entry fee he should be able to access all areas of the museum, including the Ladies Lounge.
According to the court, the museum had violated Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Act. The court gave the museum 28 days to "cease refusing entry" to "persons who do not identify as ladies".
Although MONA did not dispute that the lounge is discriminatory, the museum argued that the point of the "participatory installation" was that men were not there.
Kaechele had described the exhibit as a response to the experience of women being forbidden from entering certain spaces throughout history.
Its name is a nod to the time before 1970s when women were denied entry to public bars and had to sit in ladies lounges.
"I am deeply saddened by the court's ruling," Kaechele said in a statement posted on Instagram.
"I have been granted a 28 day period. This allows me space to absorb the situation, seek counsel and compose myself," she added.
ALSO READ:
Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
The technology that brings us closer to distant cultures and global events also fragments our media ecosystems
Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths
A tsunami warning has been issued for Philippines and the islands of southern Japan
The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students
FSB says they were involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall attack
It was his first appearance at a public royal event since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tells an opposition rally in New Delhi that the prime minister is trying match-fixing in this election