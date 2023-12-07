Danish parliament approves bill to stop Quran burnings

Photo: AP

Denmark's parliament passed a bill on Thursday that makes it illegal to burn copies of the Quran in public places, after protests in Muslim nations over the desecration of Islam's holy book raised Danish security concerns.

Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Quran, sparking tensions with Muslims and triggering demands that the Nordic governments ban the practice.

Domestic critics in Sweden and Denmark have argued that any limitations on criticising religion, including by burning Quran, undermine hard-fought liberal freedoms in the region.

Denmark's centrist coalition government has argued that the new rules will have only a marginal impact on free speech and that criticising religion in other ways remains legal.

