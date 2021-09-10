Covid-19: Saudi announces free extension of some visas
Validity of iqamas, visit visas and exit and re-entry visas are to be extended automatically until November 30
Saudi Arabia on Friday announced that the validity of Iqama, visit visas and exit and re-entry visas will be extended automatically without fees or charges until November 30.
The General Directorate of Passports has started automatically extend the validity of iqamas for expatriates who are now outside the country, the visit visas and exit and re-entry visas without fees for all expatriates until November 30, a tweet by Saudi official news agency SPA said.
The free extension of the validity of iqamas and exit and re-entry visas is applicable to the residents from the countries from where entry is suspended and are stuck outside the country. The validity of visit visas is also extended for the visitors from where entry is suspended to Saudi Arabia because of Covid-19.
The extension, issued by the Ministry of Finance, is among the Kingdom’s efforts to deal with the effects and repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The General Directorate of Passports said that the extension will be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports.
