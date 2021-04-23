- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Bahrain, Israel ink deal to recognise each other's vaccinations
Agreement aimed at making travel between the two countries smooth.
Bahrain and Israel have signed an agreement to recognise each other's Covid vaccinations in a bid to smoothen travel between the two countries which normalised ties last year.
"The governments of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel today reached an agreement regarding mutual recognition of vaccination and green passports," the official Bahrain News Agency reported late Thursday.
Both coutries have inoculation rates that are among the highest in the world, according to German data agency Statista.
Under the agreement, people who have been inoculated in one country with "vaccinations recognised in the other country will be exempt from quarantine and be able to enter places that require a 'green passport'," BNA said.
Israel has eased many of its coronavirus restrictions but various measures remain in place, including a "green passport" system that grants access to certain sites only to those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.
The Bahraini report said arrangements would be made at a later stage for individuals who have been inoculated with a vaccine other than those recognised by one of the two countries, without providing start dates for the arrangements.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted that the deal would "increase tourism and boost our economies and help our common fight against the coronavirus".
Last September, Bahrain signed a US-brokered agreement normalising ties with Israel, in a break with decades of Arab consensus against doing so without a comprehensive peace deal.
Over five million Israelis, or more than half of its nine million population, have received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to Israeli health ministry figures.
More than half a million people in Bahrain, or nearly half the population, have received both doses of various vaccines, according to official figures.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Pandemic to peak by mid-May,...
Experts from IIT predict that active cases in country will go up by a ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: PM Narendra Modi meets with Chief...
Prime Minister urges CMs to work together and coordinate efforts to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Mumbai's 'Oxygen Man' lends a helping...
Shahnawaz Shaikh sold off his SUV to fund supply of oxygen cylinders... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian expats rushing back to UAE as...
Only those with Covid tests done 48 hours before flight and have... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli