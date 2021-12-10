Court rejects Trump’s efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel

United States says it doesn't know for sure what Russia intends to do in Ukraine
World2 days ago
A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday against an effort by former President Donald Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
The three-judge panel said there was a “unique legislative need” for documents that the committee has requested but whose release Trump has sought to block through executive privilege.
The appeals court ruled that the injunction that has prevented the National Archives from turning over the documents will expire in two weeks, or when the Supreme Court rules on an expected appeal from Trump — whichever is later.
The House committee and Trump representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Trump sued the House January 6 committee and the National Archives to stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the insurrection. President Joe Biden had waived Trump’s executive privilege claims as the current officeholder.
The National Archives has said that the records Trump wants to block include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6” from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity.”
Arguing for the committee, US House lawyer Douglas Letter argued that the determination of a current president should outweigh predecessors in almost all circumstances and noted that both Biden and Congress were in agreement that the January 6 records should be turned over.
All three of the appeals court judges who heard the arguments were nominated by Democrats. Millett and Judge Robert Wilkins were nominated by former President Barack Obama. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a Biden appointee seen as a contender for a Supreme Court seat should one open during the current administration.
United States says it doesn't know for sure what Russia intends to do in Ukraine
World2 days ago
From New Zealand to Japan, the idea has been steadily gaining ground globally
World2 days ago
Malala expresses hope that the US and the UN will take immediate actions to ensure that girls in Afghanistan are allowed to go back to schools
World2 days ago
A Florida jury says Craig Wright does not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of his friend David Kleiman
World2 days ago
The US announced it will not send its officials to Beijing Olympics to be held in February 2022
World3 days ago
Centre-left leader Olaf Scholz will be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday, ending the centre-right Merkel’s 16-year tenure
World3 days ago
For a second year, Covid-19 has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm
World3 days ago
China warns the US that Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation
World3 days ago