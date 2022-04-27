US to host a gathering of more than 40 countries this week for Ukraine-related defence talks
World23 hours ago
China has recorded the first human infection of the H3N8 strain of bird flu in Henan province, media reports said on Tuesday.
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) announced the case in a statement but said the risk of it spreading among people was low.
A four-year-old boy was found to have been infected with the virus after developing several symptoms, including fever.
According to NHC, no close contacts were infected with the virus.
The child had been in contact with chickens and crows raised at his home, it added.
The health commission said the H3N8 variant has previously been detected around in the world in horses, dogs, birds and seals. However, it added that no human cases of H3N8 have been reported.
ALSO READ:
An initial assessment determined the variant did not yet have the ability to effectively infect humans, and the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low, it added.
US to host a gathering of more than 40 countries this week for Ukraine-related defence talks
World23 hours ago
Russian foreign minister says he is confident that everything will of course finish with the signing of an accord
World1 day ago
A promotional clip showed Trump storming off after being challenged about his claims the 2020 US election was stolen
World1 day ago
The mission’s four-member crew was assembled, equipped and trained entirely at private expense by Axiom
World1 day ago
Officials say six Russians from a banned group were planning the murder of TV and radio journalist Vladimir Solovyov
World1 day ago
The deal includes rounds for mortars, automatic grenade launchers and howitzers
World1 day ago
Germany earlier declared a 'significant number' of officials at the Russian embassy in Berlin 'undesirable'
World1 day ago
For months, Zelensky has been begging for heavy weapons - including artillery and fighter jets - from Western countries
World1 day ago