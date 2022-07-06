'Cannot rule out' possible global recession, says IMF chief

Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it
World1 day ago
The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters the fund would downgrade in coming weeks its 2022 forecast for 3.6% global economic growth for the third time this year, adding that IMF economists were still finalizing the new numbers.
The IMF is expected to release its updated forecast for 2022 and 2023 in late July, after slashing its forecast by nearly a full percentage point in April. The global economy expanded by 6.1% in 2021.
ALSO READ:
Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it
World1 day ago
The technology could help generate year-round supply
World1 day ago
This comes after Turkey lifted its veto on the two countries joining
World1 day ago
People look to the stars to make sense of current events, while being cut off from the rest of the world
World1 day ago
About 50,000 residents have been told to either evacuate immediately or in the near future
World1 day ago
The Belarus sanction package will include import and export bans on goods worth around $73 million
World2 days ago
236 refugees, mostly women and children, are among thousands of Ukrainians provided with humanitarian visas
World2 days ago
The plan aims to leverage outside expertise, government funds and work of Ukrainians to rebuild country's infrastructure
World2 days ago