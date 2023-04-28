BBC chief quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan

Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he breached government rules governing public appointments.
The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.
Sharp said he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules.
A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall is due to be published on Friday.
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft
Music streaming company beats estimates to reach 515 monthly active users in first quarter this year, helped by expansion into more markets
Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch out for more monkeypox cases
Digital Services Act requires the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct by August