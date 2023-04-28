BBC chief quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan

Richard Sharp said he was resigning after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules

By AP Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 1:30 PM

The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he breached government rules governing public appointments.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

Sharp said he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules.

A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall is due to be published on Friday.

