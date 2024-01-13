At least 33 killed in Colombia landslide

South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeks an emergency suspension of its military campaign
At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed by a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country's vice president said Saturday.
"I deeply regret the death of 33 people in this tragedy, mostly children, according to preliminary reports from the territory," Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on social media site X.
Earlier in the day authorities said 23 had been killed and 20 injured.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeks an emergency suspension of its military campaign
About 120 million voters will choose from nearly 2,000 candidates for the 300 directly elected parliamentary seats
In a speech, Trump mocks Biden as a stutterer and slams both Haley and DeSantis as soft on border security
The US Secretary of State emphasises the need to prevent the Israel-Palestine conflict from spreading
More than 200 people are still unaccounted-for after a 7.6 magnitude quake killed at least 126 people
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Masoodur Rehman Usmani and wounded his driver in the neighbourhood of Ghauri Town on Friday
At least four coaches of Benapole Express caught fire at Gopibagh while arriving to Dhaka from Jessore