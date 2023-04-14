Watch: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives UAE ambassador to Pakistan

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
The Ambassador delivered an invitation to the Prime Minister from the UAE leadership inviting him to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.
PM Sharif thanked the UAE leadership for the invitation. He also expressed his gratitude for their support in relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan last year.
He appreciated UAE’s role in combating climate change and expressed the hope that UAE’s stewardship of COP28 would yield meaningful outcomes for countries like Pakistan, which are most vulnerable to climate change.
Recalling his successful visit to UAE in January this year, the Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasised that it was the common resolve of the leadership of both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.
Shehbaz Sharif also stated that the UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.
ALSO READ:
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house