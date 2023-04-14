Watch: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives UAE ambassador to Pakistan

Al-Zaabi was there to deliver an invitation to the leader, inviting him to attend COP28

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 10:22 AM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The Ambassador delivered an invitation to the Prime Minister from the UAE leadership inviting him to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

PM Sharif thanked the UAE leadership for the invitation. He also expressed his gratitude for their support in relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan last year.

He appreciated UAE’s role in combating climate change and expressed the hope that UAE’s stewardship of COP28 would yield meaningful outcomes for countries like Pakistan, which are most vulnerable to climate change.

Recalling his successful visit to UAE in January this year, the Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasised that it was the common resolve of the leadership of both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

Shehbaz Sharif also stated that the UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

