Watch: Man travelling from Gulf country smuggles gold in undergarment, arrested at Indian airport

Three other passengers were also apprehended with 6.5 kg of the precious metal valued at a staggering Rs30 million

Photo: ANI

by Ajanta Paul Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM

Customs Department officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport foiled a smuggling attempt and apprehended a man who had arrived from a Gulf country. The officials found and seized a significant amount of gold paste during the search, which was estimated to be valued at Rs200,000.

Customs officials seized 331gm of the smuggled gold paste, which was concealed inside an undergarment of a passenger travelling from Sharjah. In a video posted by the authority, an official is seen ripping through the thin lining of the garment and eventually extracting the smuggled good. Watch the video below:

On Thursday, July 6, Delhi Customs officials made significant seizures in three separate cases involving 6.5 kg of gold. The precious metal, valued at a staggering Rs30 million, was being brought into the country by three Indian nationals who had arrived from Dubai. All passengers involved were arrested under the Customs Act.

Photo: Delhi Customs

Photo: Delhi Customs

Based on profiling techniques, Customs officials at Delhi International Airport seized 1342 grams of gold from an Indian passenger who had arrived from Dubai on June 24. The gold, estimated at Rs7 million, was concealed within the passenger's garments.

The individual was immediately placed under arrest. The Customs Department has initiated further investigations to gather additional information.

Photo: Delhi Customs

