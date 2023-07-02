Dubai helps to intercept $310 million recreational drug shipment bound for Japan

700kg of 'methamphetamine' powder were concealed within a cargo ship originating from an Asian country

By WAM Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 4:06 PM

Dubai Customs assisted Japanese customs authorities in intercepting a significant quantity of illicit drugs. Up to 700 kilogrammes of "methamphetamine" powder, valued at approximately $310 million, were concealed within a cargo ship originating from an Asian country and bound for Japan.

The successful operation led to the apprehension of both the cargo ship and the illegal drugs at Tokyo Port. This seizure stands as the second-largest drug confiscation ever made in Japan.

This successful joint effort is part of Dubai Customs' ongoing support to combat drug trafficking globally. Their commitment to confronting customs risks and curbing smuggling has earned international acclaim. The efforts of the UAE port authorities safeguard communities and youth from the detrimental effects of illicit substances.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and the CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasised the strategic relationships and strong collaboration that Dubai Customs maintains with customs authorities worldwide. He highlighted the primary objective of these partnerships, which is to enhance cooperation across various customs sectors, facilitating increased trade volume and addressing security concerns by effectively combatting cross-border crimes.

Musabih underscored Dubai Customs' significant global role in this domain and highlighted their proactive assistance to numerous countries in intercepting substantial quantities of drugs. This noteworthy contribution not only reinforces Dubai's global reputation in safeguarding communities from such a grave threat, but also strengthens its position on the global competitiveness indexes.

Dr Khaled Al Mansouri, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, expressed his pleasure at the effective intervention by Japanese customs authorities in foiling a drug smuggling operation at Tokyo Port, thanks to the information provided by Dubai Customs. He emphasised that Dubai Customs remains dedicated to intelligence-driven efforts in combating drug trafficking, with the ultimate goal of fostering a society free from the scourge of narcotics.

ALSO READ: