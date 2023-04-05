Watch: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan walks into court with bulletproof helmet, surrounded by human shields

He went to the anti-terrorism court to seek a bail extension for three of the scores of cases against him

By ANI Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM

A video of former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan entering court on Tuesday has gone viral.

Khan can be seen wearing a bulletproof helmet and surrounded by men carrying shields on their backs, almost hiding the ex-PM from sight. The group is also accompanied by security personnel armed with guns.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was shot in the leg during a political rally in Wazirabad in November 2022.

Since then, the PTI claims that Khan faces threats to his life and thus travels under high security.

عمران خان سخت سیکیورٹی میں انسداد دہشتگردی عدالت پیش ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/ZKetvQBQUe — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 4, 2023

Imran Khan arrived at the anti-terrorism court seeking an extension in bail in three of the scores of cases registered against him, Geo News reported. The court ruled to extend the bail until April 13.

According to Geo News, Khan is currently dealing with more than 140 cases related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and blasphemy that the PMLN-led coalition government registered against him over the past 11 months.

Earlier, in March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran Khan in the same case and directed him to approach the relevant court in this matter. PTI chairman Imran Khan, who arrived at the court, wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the probe but there is a fear of arrest by the police, according to The News International report.

Khan had been granted bail by the ATC with a condition that he post surety bonds of PKR100,000 in each instance and cooperate with the investigation and appear at all scheduled hearings.

