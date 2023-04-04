Pakistan apex court rules provincial polls delay illegal, orders voting

Watch: Man pours yoghurt over two women without hijabs; Iran orders their arrest for not covering hair
Video widely shared on social media shows two female customers in a shop being assaulted by a man after a verbal altercation
Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday that assembly elections in two provinces should go ahead by May 15 after it ruled that an election commission delay of the votes was illegal, three TV news channels and a lawyer said.
The provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were governed by loyalists of former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been pushing for elections throughout the country since he was ousted a year ago after losing a vote of confidence.
The Election Commission of Pakistan had delayed polls in the two provinces to Oct. 8, citing a lack of resources. The elections were originally due to be held by April 30.
The Supreme Court ruled that the delay was illegal and voting should be held between April 30 and May 15, media reported.
Khan's lawyer, Ali Zafar, confirmed the ruling to reporters.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan's call for new elections and his government had backed the election commission's delay, saying it was not possible to organise elections while the country was struggling with an economic crisis.
Video widely shared on social media shows two female customers in a shop being assaulted by a man after a verbal altercation
They were taken into custody on December 29 last year, neither of the two brothers has been formally charged in the case
Their bodies were found near a capsized boat belonging to a missing man
The 59-year-old Congress leader was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case
The former leader calls it political persecution and election interference, adding that he was "completely innocent"
Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns arrest of American journalist, issues advisory
The quake was at a depth of 15 kilometres
The victim survived for around 10 hours inside the mausoleum