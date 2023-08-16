Viral video: Is Philippine presidential son Sandro Marcos dating actress Yassi Pressman?

British model reveals the real score after videos of her and Marcos went viral on TikTok

Spotted together at a party, with a video as a receipt, Filipino-British model and actress Yassi Pressman and presidential son Sandro Marcos were all over social media recently, sparking romance rumours: Are they really dating?

In clips that initially made the rounds on TikTok, Pressman and Marcos are seen cozying up with each other during a party reportedly held in July. At first, there were big smiles and high fives, which then turned into what looked like an embrace.

At one point, Marcos, who is also congressman for Ilocos Norte, is seen pulling the actress in for a brief hug and Pressman responding by wrapping her arms around his neck.

The post about the duo went viral amidst breakup rumours between Pressman and her businessman beau Jon Semira. Marcos, on the other hand, was earlier linked with another young celebrity, Alexa Miro.

Pressman finally spoke up about the videos on Tuesday, saying she and Marcos were just good friends.

Laughing off the rumours, she told local media: "It's not true at all. The gestures were just a bit exaggerated because they were edited into a slow-mo video, complete with music."

What was true, however, was that she and her boyfriend Semira had already called it quits.

"We haven't been together for a while now, and I'm very, very grateful to Jon. He's a great person. We hope people would respect our privacy," she was quoted as saying in media reports.

