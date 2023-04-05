Video: Who is Deepak Boxer? 6 things to know about Indian gangster nabbed in Mexico

Following his arrest, police said there is no 'bigger gangster in the Delhi NCR region'

PTI

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 1:43 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 1:49 PM

Deepak Pahal alias Deepak Boxer, one of Delhi's most dreaded gangsters, was brought to India on Wednesday following his arrest in Mexico.

The gangster was nabbed following a joint operation between a special Delhi Police team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Deepak reportedly flew to Mexico on January 29 using a fake passport under the alias Ravi Antil. He had been on the run following the murder of a Delhi-based realtor, Amita Gupta, in August last year. His men reportedly gunned down the realtor at the Civil Lines area.

Claiming responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post, Deepak had said that the realtor was an associate of a rival gang. Following his arrest, the Delhi Police said there is no “bigger gangster in the Delhi NCR region.”

Here are six things to know about this gangster:

Deepak, a resident of Sonipat in the Indian state of Haryana, started as a boxer and competed in several national-level championships before entering the world of crime. His alias Deepak Boxer comes from his association with the sport. Deepak reportedly left the ring after he came in contact with the Gogi gang run by Jitender Gogi in 2014. All eyes were on Deepak after he freed Jitender Gogi from police custody in 2016. Following Gogi's murder in 2021, he became the gang boss. Deepak Boxer also played a key role in the escape of gangster Fajja from police custody. Fajja was ultimately killed in a confrontation with police three days after the escape in 2021. After being on run for several months, Deepak fled India using a passport reportedly made in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He travelled through several countries and finally reached Mexico in January-end. Deepak Boxer was reportedly planning to run the operations of his gang from the US. He was also helped by his California-based cousin to reach Mexico.

ALSO READ: