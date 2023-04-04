India: Man arrested for creating girl’s fake Instagram profile

If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a high-profile figure associated with the war in Ukraine
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a minor girl on social media, posting her objectionable photos and sharing her mobile phone number, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Arun Kumar, is a resident of Aligarh district in UP and worked as a labourer with a caterer, they said.
The girl and the accused came in touch on social media. The girl later refused to talk to him and ended all communication. After this, Arun Kumar created a fake profile in her name, police said.
A case was registered based on the statement of the 17-year-old girl. She alleged that someone created a fake profile in her name on Instagram, uploaded objectionable photos and shared her mobile number, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.
His mobile phone, which was used to create the fake ID, has been recovered from him, police said.
