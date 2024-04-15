UAE offers condolences to Oman over flood victims

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 2:20 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 2:22 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman over the victims of the floods that hit the sultanate, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

UAE Vice-Presidents, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Oman.

Floods hit Oman

After torrential rains lashed the country, various parts of Oman experienced severe flooding. The Royal Oman Police promptly responded to rescue school students trapped in buses, families stranded inside flooded houses, and motorists swept away in their vehicles by strong water currents.

Field teams of the Royal Oman Police, the Royal Army of Oman, the Civil Defence Authority and the ambulance moved students from the school to a safer place. Residents also pitched in to move stranded people in their vehicles.

As heavy rains continued to lash Oman on Monday, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) recovered the body of an individual who had gone missing in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The death toll from the inclement weather conditions is now thirteen. The dead include nine students, two residents and an expatriate, according to the National Committee for Emergency Management.

