UAE-based businessman receives recognition for building stunning Indian hotel

A magazine has selected luxury properties in some of the most beautiful locales around the world for less than $300 per night

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 2:45 PM

A luxury hotel owned by a UAE-based Indian businessman has made it to the list of world’s top 20 affordable resorts released by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Dubai-based entrepreneur Ravi Pillai’s The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, in the Indian state of Kerala, is number 8 on the list of ‘20 Surprisingly Affordable Luxury Hotels Around the World’. The clifftop luxury beach resort nestled in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram is the only hotel to feature in the list from India and the Middle East region.

The magazine has selected luxury properties offering over-the-top amenities in some of the most beautiful locales around the world for less than $300 per night.

According to the magazine, Kovalam region is known for its golden-sand beaches washed by the emerald waters of the Arabian Sea, and the recently opened The Leela Kovalam allows travellers to fully enjoy this scene as it sits on a cliff overlooking the coastline. The 188-key hotel has its own helipad, a world-class Ayurveda wellness centre, three pools, several restaurants, and a Sky Bar with stunning sunset views. Nightly rates start from $183.

Pillai, chairman and managing director of Dubai-based RP Group, is proud to put an Indian hotel on the global map.

“This global recognition comes to us as a pleasant Eid Al Fitr gift. For our team this recognition is not just a morale booster limited to Leela Raviz Kovalam but also resonates positively among our luxury destinations of the Raviz at Kadavu, Calicut and Ashtamudi. This unique acceptance makes us more responsible towards our guests and community,” noted Pillai, who recently featured in Forbes billionaire’s list.

Meanwhile, Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, The Leela Kovalam, said the recognition opens up new possibilities for the tourism industry in Kerala.

“The new recognition will increase our responsibility towards providing better service,” Chakraborty added.

The top 20 ‘Surprisingly Affordable Luxury Hotels Around the World’ are:

1. Condado Ocean Club, San Juan, Puerto Rico

2. Big Cedar Lodge, Missouri, US

3. Villa Bokéh, Guatemala

4. La Valise San Miguel, Mexico

5. The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Idaho, US

6. Habitas Bacalar, Mexico

7. Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, US

8. The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, India

9. Hotel Belmar, Costa Rica

10. Cabot Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada

11. Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection, Italy

12. Mills House Charleston, Curio Collection by Hilton, South Carolina, US

13. Belle Plage, Cannes

14. Casa Cody, Palm Springs, US

15. Magma Resort Santorini, Greece

16. Grand Hyatt Bali, Indonesia

17. Marine Troon, Scotland

18. Pestana Palace Lisboa, Portugal

19. Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa, Thailand

20. Hotel Royal Victoria, Lake Como, Italy

