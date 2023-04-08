Toshakhana case: Lahore HC to hear Imran Khan's plea on April 12

Forrmer PM has approached the court against Election Commission's move to remove him as the chairman of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Former prime minister Imran Khan

By Agencies Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 11:59 PM

The Lahore High Court on Saturday fixed for hearing former prime minister Imran Khan's petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan's move to remove him as the chairman of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will hear the plea on April 12, Dawn said in a report.

The petition, filed through Senator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, pleaded that the cognizance and exercise of jurisdiction by the ECP on the basis of an alleged incorrect statement of assets and subsequent disqualification was unlawful and contrary to the Constitution.

The ECP, on December 5, 2022, initiated the process to remove Imran Khan as the PTI chairman in light of its verdict in the Toshakhana case. He was disqualified for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

Later, the ECP informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on December 13, 2022, that it had initiated proceedings to remove Imran Khan from the post of PTI chairman.

Consequently, Khan on January 4 approached the LHC against the ECP's proceedings, pleading that the exercise of jurisdiction by the ECP on the basis of an alleged incorrect statement of assets and subsequent disqualification was unlawful and contrary to the Constitution.

A day later, the LHC passed an interim order, barring the commission from removing Imran Khan as the chairman of the PTI.

The court will resume the hearing on April 12 and allow both parties in the case to present their arguments.