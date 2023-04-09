Tesla plans Shanghai factory for power storage: Reports

Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. plans to build a factory in Shanghai to produce power-storage devices for sale worldwide, state media reported on Sunday.
Plans call for annual production of 10,000 Megapack units, according to the Xinhua News Agency and state television. They said the company made the announcement at a signing ceremony in Shanghai, where Tesla operates an auto factory.
The factory is due to break ground in the third quarter of this year and start productions in the second quarter of 2024, the reports said.
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for information.
Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic
It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water
Also shared: Crashes and road-rage incidents, one such video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hitting a child riding a bike
A number of images of former US president have been doing the rounds on social media
More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
US backing for Ukraine's Maidan protestors and coup in Kyiv led to taking relations to an all-time low, says Russian president
Ruling came in a summary case brought by airlines and civil aviation organisations led by Dutch carrier KLM that sought to halt the planned cuts