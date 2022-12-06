Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan ready for debut directorial film, wraps up writing script

The Bollywood superstar's son shares a glimpse of first screenplay on social media

Twitter

By ANI Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 8:19 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 8:31 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is all set to mark his directorial debut soon.

Aryan Khan, on Tuesday, announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture and captioned the post, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action."

Instagram

The photo shows a screenplay of the project, under the Red Chillies Entertainment clapboard. Aryan has hidden the title of his debut project with his hand, and has only given a glimpse of the title which beings with the letter "A".

Soon after Aryan shared the post, users flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan commented, "Can't wait to watch."

"I m SCREAMING All the veryyyy best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "OMGGG LOOKING FORWARD TO SEE CHAMP."

Earlier, in a David Letterman's talk show, Shah Rukh told the talk show host that Aryan di not want to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. The film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be streamed on Netflix.