Popular Indian music director passes away at 75

Noted Indian music director N.P. Prabhakaran breathed his last on March 10, Friday. He was aged 75.

According to reports, he suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikkode. Railway officials rushed him to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Prabhakaran was the recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award. He composed music for several South Indian films such as ‘Gandharva Rathri’, ‘Poonilavu’, ‘Ival Draupadi’ and ‘Alakananda’.

The late composer also scored music for several television serials and albums, including songs for for KJ Yesudas’ label 'Tharangini'.

Prabhakaran is survived by his wife Usha Kumari and sons Anand Prabhu and Anish Prabhu.