Philippines, China commit to working on resolving differences

Its capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight, but separation failed to occur, and the rocket blew up
The Philippines and China pledged on Saturday to work together to resolve their maritime differences in the South China Sea, where the two have competing claims, and to deepen bilateral ties.
Talks between the countries' foreign ministers mark the latest in a series of high-level meetings of the Philippines with leaders of the United States and China as the two superpowers battle for strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific.
Manila's relations with Beijing are more than just their differences over the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said as he began talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Manila.
"These differences should not prevent us from seeking ways of managing them effectively, especially with respect to enjoyment of rights of Filipinos, especially fishermen," Manalo said, adding that their livelihoods are undermined by incidents and actions in the waterway.
Since Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr took office in June, the Philippines has filed dozens of diplomatic protests at the presence of Chinese fishing vessels and what it calls China's "aggressive actions" in the strategic waterway.
The two neighbours need to work together to continue a tradition of friendship, deepen cooperation and properly resolve differences, Qin said in his opening remarks.
Working together would help promote peace and stability of the region and the world, Qin said.
Qin is to meet Marcos later on Saturday, ahead of the president's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in May.
More than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers are conducting their largest ever joint military drills in the Southeast Asian country, drawing criticism from Beijing, Manila's rival in the South China Sea.
Its capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight, but separation failed to occur, and the rocket blew up
The last eight years were the world's eight hottest on record — reflecting the longer-term warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions
People parked their caravans, pitched telescopes and donned protective glasses to watch the moon seemingly creep across the sun's surface before the totality
Active cases in country climb to 63,562
In UAE, the moon sighting committee will convene on April 20 to search the crescent of Shawwal
Parties avert trial in defamation lawsuit with out-of-court settlement after Dominion had demanded $1.6 billion from the popular news channel for alleging its equipment switched votes from Trump to Biden
Congress leader visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor and other eateries
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing