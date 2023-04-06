Philippine toy maker creates life-like pet plushies for grieving owners

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
Philippines toy maker David Tan is flooded with orders from grieving pet owners who want to memorialise their dogs, cats, hamsters and rabbits with stuffed toys or 'plushies'.
Tan and a team of 20 employees use photos sent by customers to create life-like replicas of their deceased pets using synthetic fur that is airbrushed to recreate colours and markings of the animals.
The process is different from taxidermy, which preserves the body of the animal, said Tan, owner of Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory.
"It removes that 'ick' factor. This is actually one hundred percent, genuinely a stuffed toy," he said.
Each plushie costs about 3,500 pesos (US$ 65), which 38-year-old dog lover Jaja Lazarte said is a price worth paying for the memory of her Shih Tzu.
"Although his ashes are here, and his memories are here, it's so much better to see something that really resembles him," Lazarte said.
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow
New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility