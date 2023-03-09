Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan, others charged with terrorism

Case filed after clashes between Khan’s supporters and police in Lahore

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan.

By AGENCIES Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:58 PM

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and senior leaders of his party were booked on Thursday for attacking police and using foul language against national security institutions in Lahore following clashes at the former ruling party's rally.

A mob of as many as 300-400 people committed and incited violence across Lahore and also used obscene language against the state institutions, read the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR also read that on the orders of Imran Khan, Hassan Niazi, Hammad Azhar, Memoodul Rasheed, Farrukh Habib, and Ejaz Chaudhry, PTI workers abused the security institutions.

According to a Geo News report, the mob threw stones at the police and attacked them with wooden sticks, inflicting injuries on 13 police officers.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the ban on the broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches. The ban was imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra).

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza announced the suspension of the order in a verdict he had reserved earlier Thursday. The judge also admitted Imran Khan's request for the formation of a full bench and sent the case to the LHC chief justice.