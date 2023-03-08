Pakistani police use water cannon, tear gas on Khan rally

The renowned actor was undergoing treatment in Canada
Pakistani police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday in the eastern city of Lahore. Two dozen Khan supporters were arrested for defying a government ban on holding rallies, police said.
The developments followed Khan’s launching of provincial election campaigns on Tuesday for eastern Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where the ex-premier's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has held a majority in past rounds of voting.
Khan, now opposition leader, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April. He has claimed his removal was illegal and has also campaigned for early parliamentary elections. The government of his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, has dismissed Khan's demands, saying the nationwide vote will take place as scheduled later in the year.
A senior leader from Khan's party, Hammad Azhar, said police detained scores of their supporters ahead of the planned rally, which was to start in Lahore's upscale Zaman Park area where Khan lives.
Police also swung batons and briefly fired tear gas on the road leading to Khan’s house to disperse his supporters. TV footage showed at least one large truck spraying water, scattering protesters.
Khan, who was in his home at the time, condemned the use of “massive police violence against unarmed" people.
Fawad Chaudhry, another senior leader from Khan’s party, tweeted that the ban on protests was “the new weapon of the fascist government" and its “imperialist forces.”
"The people of Pakistan have always fought for their rights,” Chaudhry added.
The 70-year-old former cricket star is embroiled in a string of court cases, including terrorism charges raised by the police in various parts of the country. He has so far avoided arrest and claims the legal imbroglio has been orchestrated by the government in an attempt to silence him.
On Tuesday, he accused the government of being behind the 76 legal cases raised against him. Khan has also claimed, without providing evidence, that his removal was illegal and a conspiracy by Sharif and Washington. Both the United States and Pakistan’s government have denied those allegations.
Khan has been living in Lahore since November when he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally. Since then, he has only once travelled to Islamabad — last week — for court appearances in other cases against him.
The renowned actor was undergoing treatment in Canada
Carriers will allow parents to sit next to children aged 13 and younger without extra payment if seats are available at booking
Former PM’s lawyers will approach the Islamabad High Court for cancellation of arrest warrant
Death toll after the 7.8-magnitude has risen to above 45,000, bringing the total toll, including Syria, to about 51,000
PEMRA decision comes after the ousted PM delivered a hard-hitting speech against state institutions
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on least developed countries
The warrants that ask him to appear in court on March 7 was served after the police failed to find him at his residence
Treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade