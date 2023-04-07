UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistan to launch nationwide military operation against militants

Plan to rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination, national security committee says in a statement

A wreath and bouquets of flowers sit on top of debris from the mosque that was attacked by a suicide bomber in January in the Police Lines area in Peshawar. — Reuters file
A wreath and bouquets of flowers sit on top of debris from the mosque that was attacked by a suicide bomber in January in the Police Lines area in Peshawar. — Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 10:01 PM

Pakistan plans to launch a new nationwide operation to root out militants, the national security committee said on Friday, in a potentially costly move for a country already facing full-blown economic and political crises.

Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund bailout programme stalled since November, while a bruising political battle is raging between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The last time it launched an all-out operation against militants was in 2014, and it cost the country billions of dollars and resulted over a million people being displaced and hundreds being killed.

"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination," the security committee said in a statement.

Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 220 million people, has seen a rise in attacks by militants in the last few months, particularly since negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group broke down last year.

This year, the group and its factions have unleashed a wave of attacks including a suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed over 100 people, mostly policemen.

The security committee said it held a meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the country's military leadership, and formed a committee to make recommendations regarding the details of the anti-militant operations within two weeks.


More news from World