Pakistan: President Arif Alvi denies signing of key laws

He claimed that his staff 'undermined his will' and went against his command

By APP Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 2:53 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that he did not sign key laws.

The President denied the signing of Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

On social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the president said that he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

