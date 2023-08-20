Pakistan: President Arif Alvi denies signing of key laws

In March, both the countries agreed to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility
President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that he did not sign key laws.
The President denied the signing of Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.
On social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the president said that he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.
ALSO READ:
In March, both the countries agreed to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility
While video footage point to power utility lines as the possible cause, social media is flooded with false claims about the tragedy
The chain, one of India's biggest with nearly 400 outlets, joins many McDonald's and Subway stores that have removed tomatoes from menus
Researchers trained an AI model to identify the keystroke sound generated while typing on the 2021 version of Apple’s MacBook Pro
People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil'
Veronica Grey sent parcels from post offices and was found out after one of the packages ruptured and leaked onto a postal worker
Media said she faces a life sentence for each killing
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory