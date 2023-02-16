Pakistan PM arrives in Turkey, expresses condolences over quake deaths

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday. — APP

Shehbaz meets President Erdogan, plans to visit Pak rescue teams in quake-hit areas

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:00 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in Ankara and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of human lives in the massive earthquake.

The prime minister, who earlier arrived in Turkey on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the Turkish people, was received upon arrival at the Presidential Palace by President Erdogan.

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, special assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Inam Haider accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister, in a tweet after the meeting, said that in a meeting with President Erdogan, he expressed profound condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

“I assured him of our steadfast support to Turkey. I am confident that under President Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey will emerge from this catastrophe stronger,” he added.

Besides meeting President Erdogan, the prime minister will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkey, and interact with Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed there as well as survivors of the earthquake.

He will reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during difficult times and to continue extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

The prime minister spoke to President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for the rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

All available resources have been fully mobilised to help Turkish people and Prime Minister Shehbaz is personally overseeing the relief effort.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy deep fraternal ties. The two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation. — APP