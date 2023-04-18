Pakistan: National Assembly seeks probe into death of minister

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad’s Red Zone area

Mufti Abdul Shakoor

By Agencies Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 2:47 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 2:50 PM

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a resolution for a proper investigation into the death of Religious Affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an accident in Islamabad on Saturday, Dawn reported.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday.

In the National Assembly, some of the members demanded an investigation into the accident while claiming that Shakoor’s death could be an “assassination” since the minister was facing threats. The demand was made by independent member Ali Wazir and endorsed by other members.

But Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said it seems he died in a road accident. However, he assured the house that a thorough investigation would be carried out to look into other possibilities, according to Dawn.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said despite the minister facing threats, no police guard was assigned to him.

On Saturday night, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad’s Red Zone area.

According to the local police, the minister, 55, was heading towards Secretariat Chowk on Saturday evening on Constitution Avenue Road when his car was hit by a pick-up truck with five passengers on board.

Following the accident, the minister was immediately shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said all five occupants of the other vehicle were arrested and shifted to a nearby police station for investigation. It is still unclear if the minister was alone in the vehicle or if there were others. A police source, however, said the minister was driving the car, Dawn reported.

Sources in the hospital said the minister suffered a serious head injury, leading to his death. They said the body of the deceased leader was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

The JUI-F leader was known for his fiery speeches against his political rivals. He won the National Assembly seat of NA-51 in the 2018 general elections from the platform of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal. He hailed from Lakki Marwat.