Pakistan expects IMF funds to be released 'as soon as possible'

'It's pitch black down there': Search window is closing for missing Titanic expedition submersible
Rescuers are scouring a 7,600-square-mile area of the North Atlantic — and enormous pressure four kilometres under water is adding to the challenge
Pakistan hopes funds allocated under the International Monetary Fund's bailout programme will be released as soon as possible, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, adding that the nation remains committed to fulfill all necessary requirements.
With a little over a week go to before the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) expires at the end of June, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the new Global Financing Summit in Paris, his office said.
"The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible," the statement said.
Pakistan has barely enough currency reserves to cover one month's imports. It had hoped to have $1.1 billion of the funds released in November but the IMF has insisted on a number of conditions being met before it makes any more disbursements.
Rescuers are scouring a 7,600-square-mile area of the North Atlantic — and enormous pressure four kilometres under water is adding to the challenge
Thirty other suspects were arrested over the past few days in Pakistan and were being questioned for their role in facilitating smuggling activities
As rescuers race against time to find a submersible that has gone missing near the Titanic wreckage, we revisit the fascinating tales of survivors who battled all odds and emerged victorious
As rescuers scramble to locate the deep-diving vessel, more is coming to light about the warnings levelled at OceanGate since the Titan was first constructed
The small deep-diving vessel was carrying five passengers, including a Dubai-based billionaire and a Pakistani tycoon and his son, when it vanished in the North Atlantic
For the uninitiated, these are terrifyingly claustrophobic conditions – being cut off from the world above in a 22-foot tube, with a single window to look out into the bottom of the ocean
He claimed the viewing port at the forward end of the submersible was built to sustain a pressure of 1,300 metres, but OceanGate planned to take passengers down to depths of some 4,000 metres
Adding to the challenge is the enormous pressure four kilometres under water – around 400 times what it is on the surface